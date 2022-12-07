Srikant M. Datar Sells 1,000 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stryker Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE SYK traded up $6.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.08. 1,170,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Stryker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Stryker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.