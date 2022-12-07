SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Shares Down 0.1%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$20.57 and last traded at C$20.66. Approximately 315,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 433,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.90.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.97.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.84%.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total transaction of C$104,139.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,721 shares in the company, valued at C$1,730,269.49. Insiders have sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $301,695 over the last three months.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.