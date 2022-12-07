State Street Corp Acquires 1,327,884 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.67% of American Electric Power worth $2,792,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 153.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 104.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.3 %

AEP traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.65. The stock had a trading volume of 128,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,155. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.