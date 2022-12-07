State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,099,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,564,739 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,079,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,200,000. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1,145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,512,000 after purchasing an additional 572,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.32. The company had a trading volume of 598,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,597,254. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $197.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

