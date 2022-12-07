State Street Corp Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,637,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 206,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.06% of Lam Research worth $2,410,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $449.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.42. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

