State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,073,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 746,058 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.61% of Fiserv worth $2,052,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $100.65. 44,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,348. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average is $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

