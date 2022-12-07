State Street Corp Has $2.61 Billion Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,559,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99,657 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.39% of Humana worth $2,606,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 32.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $353,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.00.

Humana stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $549.61. 5,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,944. The company’s fifty day moving average is $524.97 and its 200-day moving average is $491.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.