State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,346,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 227,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Consolidated Edison worth $2,695,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after buying an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 902.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after buying an additional 408,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,063,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 88.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 711,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,537,000 after acquiring an additional 333,486 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

ED traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,932. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $93.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

