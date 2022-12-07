State Street Corp Sells 151,117 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,795,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.74% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $2,494,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

EL stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.93. 21,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,135. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.43. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

