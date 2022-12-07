State Street Corp Sells 1,882,178 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,708,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,882,178 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.34% of Schlumberger worth $3,223,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.5 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.37.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. 284,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,852,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

