State Street Corp Sells 24,023 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,946,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,023 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,581,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.32.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.61. The company had a trading volume of 138,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

