Status (SNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.27 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $77.27 million and $2.13 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010853 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00049237 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021119 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00236768 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02262051 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,767,440.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

