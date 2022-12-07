Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Trading Up 2.7%

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Rating) shares were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 17,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 140,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Stelmine Canada Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.10 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.
About Stelmine Canada
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 775 claims that covers an area of 389 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 247 claims that covers an area of 127,9 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 129 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
