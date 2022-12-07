Stephen Bohanon Sells 2,009 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Bohanon sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $26,016.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,584. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Long Path Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $25,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after purchasing an additional 697,148 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at about $7,665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after buying an additional 473,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 107.4% during the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 792,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after buying an additional 410,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alkami Technology

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

