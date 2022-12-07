Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 15,768 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 215% compared to the average volume of 4,999 call options.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 768.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 327,223 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 250,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 150,252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,357,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,207,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TMF traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

