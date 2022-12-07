StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

