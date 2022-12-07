StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.17. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
