StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.17. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

