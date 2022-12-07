StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

