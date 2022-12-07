StockNews.com Lowers Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Sell

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.30 ($10.84) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Grifols from €8.00 ($8.42) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($16.84) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.52.
Grifols Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Grifols has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
