StockNews.com Lowers Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Sell

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.30 ($10.84) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Grifols from €8.00 ($8.42) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($16.84) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Grifols has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 249,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 47,616 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 43.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 33.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 799,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

