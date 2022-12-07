Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.12

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and traded as high as $16.25. Sumitomo shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 22,486 shares.

Sumitomo Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Sumitomo

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.