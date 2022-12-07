Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Earnings Results

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 27.75% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sumo Logic updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.09)-($0.08) EPS.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,709. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a market cap of $909.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $271,770.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,952,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,028 shares of company stock valued at $743,172. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 22.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 282.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

