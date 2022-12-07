SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
SuperCom Stock Performance
SPCB stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.31. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.
Institutional Trading of SuperCom
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
