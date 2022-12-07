Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) Trading 3% Higher

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSE:FIRE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 2,099,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,169,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
Supreme Cannabis Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$259.40 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.85.
About Supreme Cannabis
The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
