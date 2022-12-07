Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Gap Down to $35.99

Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.99, but opened at $34.53. Surmodics shares last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 182 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Surmodics Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.19 million, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $91,500.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,392.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $91,500.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,392.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Dantzker sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $91,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,872 shares of company stock valued at $335,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Surmodics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Surmodics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Surmodics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Surmodics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

