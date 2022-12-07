Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd Sells 35,000,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coupang Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.12. 9,448,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,643,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.11. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 1,174.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Coupang by 1,125.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 38.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA cut Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.