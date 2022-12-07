Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 11.04 and last traded at 11.04. Approximately 12,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,349,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.05.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

