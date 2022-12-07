TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.74. TechPrecision shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 7,929 shares changing hands.

TechPrecision Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $59.59 million, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

See Also

