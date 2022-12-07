Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Tenneco Stock Performance
TEN opened at $19.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. Tenneco’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenneco
About Tenneco
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
