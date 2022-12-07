Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Tenneco Stock Performance

TEN opened at $19.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. Tenneco’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenneco

About Tenneco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth $954,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

