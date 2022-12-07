TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0211 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $207.32 million and approximately $12.19 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00078576 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00057262 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001322 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010093 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025098 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001409 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,119,864 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,481,553 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.