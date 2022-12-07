TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $207.32 million and $12.19 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00078576 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00057262 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001322 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010093 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025098 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001409 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,119,864 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,481,553 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.