The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on December 30th

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

The Hanover Insurance Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $9.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of THG traded down $2.84 on Wednesday, hitting $140.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.76. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $123.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THG. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

