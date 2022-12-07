The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,847,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,152,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.25% of Progressive worth $2,888,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.25. 16,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

