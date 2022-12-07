ThetaDrop Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,956.79 (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $47.93 million and approximately $51,956.79 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

