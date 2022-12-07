Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Shares Down 3.2%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83. 3,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 8,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THUPY shares. SEB Equities cut Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thule Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Thule Group AB (publ) alerts:

Thule Group AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.