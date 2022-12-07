Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,314 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.32% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the second quarter valued at $2,276,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THCP remained flat at $9.84 on Wednesday. 42 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,947. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.30.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

