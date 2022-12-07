TIG Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,035 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,559,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 122,730 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,883. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

