TIG Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,892 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGNU. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after buying an additional 924,497 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 1,191.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 834,100 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 868,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 518,190 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 433.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 533,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 433,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,040,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 410,775 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DGNU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,297. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

