TIG Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

TIG Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,711 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in NightDragon Acquisition were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDACU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,943,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDACU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 1,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,834. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

About NightDragon Acquisition

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

