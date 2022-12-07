TIG Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,509 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $14,995,000.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLACU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

About Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

