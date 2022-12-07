TIG Advisors LLC Sells 34,686 Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

TIG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,686 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Pathfinder Acquisition by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFDR remained flat at $9.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,720. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

