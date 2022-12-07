TIG Advisors LLC Sells 86,234 Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,234 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 7.0% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 117,737 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 486,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 303,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 73.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGC remained flat at $10.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,106. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

