Tilly’s, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a report issued on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Tilly’s Stock Down 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.81. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 58.4% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 435,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the third quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 49.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,199,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 28.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 251,559 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked acquired 41,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $44,073.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares in the company, valued at $194,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hezy Shaked bought 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,200 shares of company stock worth $307,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Articles

