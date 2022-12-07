Tokocrypto (TKO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $21.09 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tokocrypto has a total market cap of $218.13 million and $21.09 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002596 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokocrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

