TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.32

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 2904102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The stock has a market cap of £6.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.45.

About TomCo Energy

(Get Rating)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.