Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.53

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.53 and traded as high as C$13.37. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$12.89, with a volume of 414,654 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXG. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

