Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $1,282,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 678,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 134,551 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 15.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,680. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $49.13.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

