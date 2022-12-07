Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,003 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 871% compared to the typical volume of 1,030 call options.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $116.56. 82,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,678. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.12.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
