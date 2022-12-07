Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,003 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 871% compared to the typical volume of 1,030 call options.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $116.56. 82,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,678. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEI. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

