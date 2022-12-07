Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 184867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Transition Metals Stock Down 7.1 %
The stock has a market cap of C$3.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.
About Transition Metals
Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, and palladium. The company's project portfolio includes Thunder Bay Ni-Cu-PGM's, Saskatchewan Copper, Abitibi gold, and Sudbury Area projects.
Recommended Stories
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Transition Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transition Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.