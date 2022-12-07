True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.26

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 218642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

True Drinks Trading Down 16.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $745.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

True Drinks Company Profile

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

