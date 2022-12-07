Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Insider Shane Miller Sells 5,000 Shares

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shane Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of Tyson Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.02. 30,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.78.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

